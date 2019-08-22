Age Of Empires 4 Gameplay Reveal Finally Coming In November

Microsoft

Ahead of Gamescom, Microsoft promised that we’d be getting some exciting news regarding Age of Empires. Most of us assumed this news would be a first look at Relic Entertainment’s Age of Empires 4 – first announced in 2017 – in action.

This was, sadly, not the case. Instead, Microsoft’s big Age of Empires announcement was confirmation that the upcoming Age Of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, a remaster of the 1999 strategy classic would be releasing on November 14, this year.

This was hardly the most upsetting news to get. After all, Age Of Empires 2: Definitive Edition was also announced back in 2017, and there are plenty of fans who are excited to know that it’s only a matter of months before they’ll be able to revisit the classic, with updated visuals and even some new gameplay features and content.

Still, we all are curious to see exactly how the newest game in the franchise is shaping up, aren’t we? Luckily, it looks like November 14 will be a big day for Age of Empires fans, as the fourth entry will finally be revealed the same day AoE 2: Definitive Edition lands.

Xbox marketing head Aaron Greenberg told German publication GameStar (as translated by Gamingbolt) that Age of Empires 4 would be revealed during Microsoft’s massive X019 event in London, which runs from November 14 to November 16.

Microsoft has promised that X019 is going to the biggest one yet. Billed as a “global celebration of Xbox”, we don’t yet know exactly what to expect or what games are set to be shown off, but it looks like we can now be sure that Age of Empires 4 will be joining the party.

While we wait for Age of Empires 4 to arrive, there’ll be more than enough to enjoy when AoE 2: Definitive Edition releases. The remaster comes with additional campaign missions, new graphics that support up to 4K resolution, and Xbox Live support for multiplayer, including all-new achievements.

We can also expect a number of welcome quality-of-life upgrades, and cross play support between Steam and the Windows 10 store. Colour me excited.

