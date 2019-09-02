All Cyberpunk 2077 Cutscenes Will Be In First-Person, Including Sex Scenes

CD Projekt RED

The fact that the action of Cyberpunk 2077 will be shown from a first-person perspective came as something of a surprise to a lot of fans, especially given that CD Projekt RED’s last title – The Witcher 3 – was a fully third-person adventure.

The first-person view point hasn’t gone down entirely well with everyone, unfortunately. A small number of (incredibly) vocal gamers have even gone so far as to claim they won’t be buying at all, with some claiming that they’ll only fork over their money for Cyberpunk 2077 if CDPR includes some kind of third-person update in the future, which is just… well, I’m sure you know what it is.

Regardless, I think the majority of us can get on board with what Cyberpunk 2077 is trying to do, which is essentially create the most immersive and atmospheric sci-fi gaming experience to date. If first-person helps achieve that, I have no intention of arguing. Hell, it worked well enough for Halo, Metroid Prime, and Half-Life.

Some of the earliest footage of the game in action did actually show certain cutscenes that allowed us to see our custom character from a third-person perspective which was kind of cool – especially given all the noise CDPR has been making about just how in-depth and diverse the character-creation tool in Cyberpunk 2077 is.

However, it looks like CDPR has now dropped that approach in favour of making players view every cutscene in the game from a first-person perspective. This comes after a curious Twitter user asked the official Cyberpunk 2077 what the deal with first-person was following a much-discussed German interview regarding the game which was translated by fans on the CD Projekt Red forum.

The official account’s answer to the fan was that “In Cyberpunk 2077, immersion is very important to us, so yes, cutscenes are fpp.” Not content with that, the persistent fan then asked the question that, to be fair, would have been on my mind too; “What about the sex scenes?”

“Same,” came the reply. There we have it then kids, Cyberpunk 2077 will have immersive first-person sex scenes. I guess people out there will have opinions on that. I honestly do not.

Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on April 16 2020. Given this most recent news, I’d add the game to the growing list of titles not to play in front of your parents. At least we’ll be getting the most out of the game’s multiple, diverse romance options, I guess.

