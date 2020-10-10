All Naughty Dog Games Will Be Backwards Compatible On PS5 Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog has confirmed all of its PS4 games will be backwards compatible on the PlayStation 5.

The titanic games developer announced in a tweet that all of its beloved titles will be playable on Sony’s upcoming console, due to hit store shelves (and disappear in the blink of an eye) next month.

The studio’s last game, The Last of Us Part II, was released in June to critical acclaim. Players looking to relive the gritty, bloody experience will officially be able to do so on the next generation of gaming.

Naughty Dog’s tweet read: ‘We’re excited to share that all of our PS4 games will be backwards compatible on #PS5, including: The Last of Us Part II, The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Uncharted 1 – 3, and the Jak series!’

Considering the importance of Nathan Drake and the developer’s other titles to PlayStation, it’s unsurprising to learn these games will be playable.

Uncharted Crash BandicootUncharted Crash Bandicoot Naughty Dog

It was earlier confirmed that ‘more than 99%’ of the PS4’s roster will be playable on the new console, with the exception of 10 slightly more obscure titles.

On the PlayStation.Blog, the company wrote that ‘PS4 titles get even better on PS5… select PS4 titles will see increased loading speeds on the PS5 console, and will also leverage Game Boost, offering improved or more stable frame rates’.

It added that ‘some titles with unlocked frame rates or dynamic resolution up to 4K may see higher fidelity. Additionally, PS4 games will also take advantage of some of PS5’s new UX features, but more to come on that later.’

The Last of Us Part II Naughty Dog

You’ll be able to play PS4 games like The Last of Us Remastered straight from the physical disc, or you can re-download them from your library.

The PS5 will be available to buy on November 12 in the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, before releasing across the rest of the world on November 19.