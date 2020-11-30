Amazon Delivery Driver Who Stole Kid's PS5 Birthday Present Fired Sony/Richard Walker/Facebook

A delivery driver who stole a child’s PlayStation 5, intended to be a birthday present, has since been fired by Amazon.

The biggest victims of the PS5’s hectic launch are the kids. As we approach Christmas, many families will be on the hunt for the next-gen system as it’s swooped up in tiny restocks.

Demand for the console has been so intense, scammers and scalpers have been taking advantage of customers desperate to get their hands on one. Then, there’s this delivery driver, who seemingly took the PS5 for himself.

The driver, who hasn’t been identified, was seen in CCTV footage ‘scanning’ the PS5 parcel box, putting it back in his van and driving away.

Jenni Walker, from Launton, near Bicester, had been waiting for the console to arrive on launch day, November 19, just in time for her son’s 16th birthday. While she received other packages, the PS5 never arrived.

While the family contacted Amazon, Walker’s daughter drove over to the local depot to confront its boss about the footage. They confirmed that the man in the video was one of its delivery drivers, and that he would be sacked, as Eurogamer reports.

In a statement to the Oxford Mail, an Amazon spokesperson also said: ‘We have very high standards for our delivery service providers and how they serve customers. The delivery associate will no longer be delivering on behalf of Amazon.’

Walker was initially offered a £5 voucher as compensation for the incident, which was quickly increased to £50 plus a refund of the PS5 order. However, the mum has refused as she wants a replacement.

She said: ‘I am livid beyond words. I fully appreciate this is a first world problem and considering we are in a global pandemic not the most important ordeal faced, but for it to happen on my son’s birthday seems incredibly cruel.’

There’s been a number of other reports from Amazon customers alleging foul play from delivery drivers, with videos appearing on social media of couriers even refusing to check their van when asked.

Some customers have received boxes with strange assortments of miscellaneous items instead of a console, including cat food.

In another statement, Amazon said: ‘We’re all about making our customers happy, and that hasn’t happened for a small proportion of these orders. We’re really sorry about that and are investigating exactly what’s happened. We’re reaching out to every customer who’s had a problem and made us aware so we can put it right.’