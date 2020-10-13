Amazon Prime Day 2020: UNILAD’s Best Gaming Deals

Nintendo Switch Mortal Kombat 11 Nintendo/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

It’s Amazon Prime Day! For the gamers looking to catch a bargain, we’re about to make your day with some killer deals, from consoles to games.

Amazon Prime Day Amazon

UNILAD’s hand-picked Prime Day gaming deals

Yes, the next generation of gaming is upon us. But for those still holding on to their current consoles, or simply looking to indulge in a little October treat, we get it. There’s tens of thousands of deals on Prime Day – so, to help you all out, we’ve sifted through and pulled the best gaming deals on offer. We’ve even found out how much you’re saving on each product, so you know you’re making a proper saving.

£74.82 off Xbox One S 1TB + White Xbox Controller, 1 month Xbox Game Pass & 14 days Xbox Live Gold + FIFA 21 Champions Edition (Xbox One), now £249.99

Xbox One S Amazon

If you’ve yet to dive into the current generation of consoles, the Xbox One S 1TB is a good place to start. Compared to the first Xbox One, this sleeker, white, smaller model ditched the external power supply, added a 4K Ultra HD drive and boosted its performance.

Better yet, this deal comes equipped with a month of Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s acclaimed cloud gaming service (like ‘Netflix for video games’), two weeks of Xbox Live Gold for online play and FIFA 21 Champions Edition.

Was: £324.81 Now: £249.99

£30 off Nintendo Switch Neon & Just Dance 2020 (Switch), now £279

Nintendo Switch Amazon Amazon

More than 63 million Nintendo Switch consoles have been sold worldwide. It’s a surprisingly powerful bit of kit, both a beauty to play on your TV and fiercely addictive on the move.

With this deal, you have a lovely Switch starter pack: the trademark red/blue variant of the console and Just Dance 2020 to put those Joy-Cons to the test.

Was: £309 Now: £279

£3.89 off Assassin’s Creed III Remastered (PS4), now £18.49

Assassin's Creed III Ubisoft

Our tenure with Ezio Auditore da Firenze was a joy – alas, when one door closed, another opened. In Assassin’s Creed III, we left Italy to become an 18th-century killer in Colonial America during the American Revolution.

While short on tall buildings for leaps of faith, Ubisoft’s third mainline instalment brought a revamped, brutal fighting system, hunting and a fascinating world to run, climb and ride. An underrated entry, now available with retooled graphics.

Was: £22.38 Now: £18.49

£4 off Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection (Switch), now £21.99

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Ubisoft

Think back to 2013, the ocean air bristling through your assassin’s hair, belting out, ‘Me bonnie bunch o’roses O! Come down, ye blood-red roses, come down!’

Times have changed, but with this deal, you can revisit Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and the terrific Assassin’s Creed Rogue on your Nintendo Switch with a nifty discount. Sail the high seas, become the pirate you were meant to be.

Was: £25.99 Now: £21.99

£11.03 off Batman Arkham Collection (Standard Edition) (PS4/Xbox One), now £19.96

Batman Nightwing Robin Rocksteady Studios

Don the cowl across Rocksteady’s three breathtaking Batman adventures with the Arkham Collection, the definitive versions of the three acclaimed titles with all post-launch content and fully remastered and updated visuals.

Arkham Asylum revolutionised video games. While having an unprecedented impact on the superhero sub-genre, third-person action titles in general have all improved in the wake of the first game’s success. Right through to Arkham Knight, Rocksteady let you say one thing with confidence: ‘I’m Batman.’

Was: £30.99 Now: £19.96

£4.96 off Dark Souls Trilogy (PS4/Xbox One), now £33.99

Dark Souls 3 Bandai Namco Entertainment JP

Oh, FromSoftware, the merchants of great rage, frustration and undeniable reward. Across all of the studio’s Dark Souls titles, gamers learned the values of patience and endurance, often at the peril of their controllers.

With nearly £5 off, you can grab all three Dark Souls games on the current generation. Remember, if you keep dying, just ‘git gud’.

Was: £38.95 Now: £33.99

£20 off Doom Eternal with Steel Poster (Exclusive to Amazon.co.uk) (PS4/Xbox One/PC), now £19.99

Doom Eternal Bethesda Softworks

Since their inception, games have provided an escape. Some people find refuge in Warzone’s Verdansk, others enjoy the peaceful upkeep of Animal Crossing. However, there’s a universal catharsis in Doom Eternal’s head-splatting, jaw-breaking, limb-ripping violence.

The follow-up to 2016’s soft-reboot ups the ante in almost every way: more blood, more guns, more explosives, more demons. ‘Fight like hell,’ indeed.

Was: £39.99 Now: £19.99

£8 off Jumanji: The Video Game (PS4/Xbox One/Switch), now £21.99

Jumanji The Video Game Outright Games

For families who can’t get enough of The Rock, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan’s jungle-trotting adventures across the world of Jumanji, you can now go full meta with Jumanji: The Video Game, based on a movie about a video game.

You’ll be able to take control of Dr. Bravestone, Ruby, Mouse, and Professor Shelley both in online co-operative and offline split-screen, where you’ll ‘work together with up to three friends or AI teammates to defeat enemies, survive deadly traps, and save the world’.

Was: £29.99 Now: £21.99

£10.34 off Just Cause 4 + BONUS Fast & Furious 8 Blu-Ray (Amazon Exclusive) (PS4) , now £14.99

Just Cause 4 Square Enix

Once upon a time, watching a Fast and Furious movie would put you right in the mood for Need for Speed: Underground. As time went on, Burnout became a more apt comparison. Today, as the speedsters prepare to go into space, Just Cause 4 is the only way to soothe your adrenaline.

The fourth instalment puts you in the shoes of Rico Rodriguez, an all-round badass and one-man army with a gravity-defying grappling hook and wingsuit that helps him fly around tornadoes. Watch Fast and Furious 8, then take this game for a spin.

Was: £25.33 Now: £14.99

£5.30 off LEGO The Incredibles – Amazon.co.uk DLC Exclusive (PS4/Xbox One)

lego incredibles Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Take control of America’s greatest superhero family in block-form in LEGO The Incredibles, playing through the incredible adventures of the two films ‘in a LEGO world full of fun and humour’.

As one expects with LEGO games, you get to enjoy all the thrills of a third-person action title with lots of smashing. With The Incredibles, you’re able to ‘explore action-packed story levels and an epic hub world – including Municiberg, as they use their unique super abilities to bring the city’s supervillains to justice’.

Was: £19.49 Now: £14.19

£7.30 off Middle Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition (PS4), now £15.99

Middle earth shadow of war Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Following the huge success of Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor, Shadow of War lets you loose on an epic open-world set between The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings.

While slaying every retched beast that dares to stand in your way, you’ll forge a new Ring of Power in the fight against Sauron, conquer Fortresses in massive battles and dominate Mordor with your personal orc army. Oh, don’t forget the acclaimed Nemesis System that sees you revisit your tougher foes.

Was: £23.29 Now: £15.99

£3.50 off Mortal Kombat 11 Special Edition (Amazon Exclusive) (PS4/Xbox One) , now £16.99

Mortal Kombat 11 Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

‘Finish him!’ Two words that send remorse down one gamer’s spine, euphoria up another’s. In Mortal Kombat 11, there’s no time for mercy – kill your competitor as horribly as you possibly can.

The most recent revolution of the iconic fighting franchise is fast, brutal and expansive, with the likes of The Terminator, Robocop and soon, Rambo joining the classic roster. This deal also comes with the Kold War Skarlet Skin DLC.

Was: £20.49 Now: £16.99

£2.98 off The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition (PS4/Xbox One) , now £13.99

Witcher 3 CD Projekt Red

Admittedly, this isn’t a huge saving compared to other items on the list. However, The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition is a sensible investment, regardless of price, for one reason: the next generation.

If you snap the game up now, you’ll be able to upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox One X version for free later on. That, plus The Witcher 3 is the RPG to end all RPGs. You won’t regret it.

Was: £16.97 Now: £13.99

To check out all of Prime Day's deals across all categories, click here to swoop up some bargains.