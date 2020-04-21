American Gamers Are ‘More Skilled’ Than UK Players, Report Finds

American Gamers Are 'More Skilled' Than UK Counterparts, Report States Activision/Rare

A list of the most ‘skilled’ gaming countries has been put together, and England didn’t even make the top 10.

While we Brits may think we’re a dab hand at most things, unfortunately gaming doesn’t appear to be one of them, with only one of the UK’s countries – Ireland – making the top 10.

Meanwhile, our cousins over the pond in the States came sixth.

The research, conducted by gaming publisher Kwalee, took data from more than 42,000 ‘achievements’ – from the fastest competition times to highest scores – across more than 16,000 games.



Countries were ranked based on how many of these achievements its citizens had gained, with the results divided by population size to ensure fair scoring.

With all this in mind, and before English gamers start throwing their PlayStations out of the window in protest, Kwalee has conducted some pretty serious research to ensure its findings are accurate.

Securing the top spot was Finland, while the rest of the top 10 – in descending order – was: Canada; Sweden; New Zealand; Australia; the USA; Netherlands; Scotland; Ireland; and France.



As well as finding the most skilled gaming country, Kwalee also set out to ascertain which games each country was best at. Maybe they’re a bit bored over at Kwalee HQ?

As per its findings, the games UK residents were most successful at were: Silent Hill; Rock Band; Shenmue; Mario Kart (a personal favourite); Tekken; and Portal.

The games that top-ranking country Finland’s gamers were most successful at were totally different however, with Battlefield; Forza; and Halo among them.

While we may have Mario Kart under our belts, the USA took the title for being best at Pac-Man and Space Invaders – damn it.



English gamers will be pleased to know the country regained some status when Kwalee broke down the games into genres to find out which countries were the most successful at them.

England ranked fourth on the list of the best countries at driving/racing games, fourth again for sports video games, and third for shooter video games.

However, with my Mario Kart track record, I’d have surely thought England would be first for driving and racing games…



While playing online is all fun and games (literally), it’s important to not overdo it, with researchers at OnlineCasino.ca recently developing a dummy of what it believes ‘avid gamers’ may look like in 2040.

The dummy is pretty extreme however, and many gamers hit back dubbing the whole thing ‘bollocks’. Excessive gaming can have detrimental, long-term affects on someones health, however, so it’s important to play in moderation.

Gaming addiction is now recognised by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a genuine mental health condition, and last October NHS England set up a long-term plan to help children and young adults in particular with gaming addictions and launched the country’s first specialised clinic.