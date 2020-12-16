Among Us Has Finally Arrived On Nintendo Switch

Among Us Innersloth

Among Us is finally coming to Nintendo Switch, with InnerSloth’s social deduction game having premiered Tuesday, December 15.

Prior to this, Among Us – which was first launched in 2018 – could be played through a PC or via mobile device, having soared to enormous popularity thanks to Twitch streamers, including Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

For those who have yet to give it a go, Among Us is a multiplayer game where players have to determine who the murderer is in their midst. All the while, the killer must deceive the other players, gaining their trust before murdering them.

Nintendo made this announcement as part of its eagerly anticipated Indie World Showcase event, leaving fans surprised and delighted.

The Nintendo website describes Among Us as ‘an online and local party game of teamwork and betrayal for 4-10 players…in space!’:

Play with 4-10 player online or via local WiFi as you attempt to prepare your spaceship for departure, but beware as one or more random players among the Crew are Impostors bent on killing everyone!

Among Us recently won the Best Multiplayer Game award at The Game Awards 2020, beating formidable contenders such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Call of Duty: Warzone, Fall Guys and Valorant.

Among Us also won in the Best Mobile category, which was sponsored by multi-screen smartphone, LG WING.

Th four person development team recently revealed ‘The Airship’, a brand new map which is set to arrive early on in 2021.

Among Us is available to play on Nintendo Switch now.