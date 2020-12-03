Argos Briefly Restocked PlayStation 5 Overnight Then Cancelled Orders Immediately PA Images

Argos dropped more PlayStation 5 stock at 3am. Some are annoyed because we weren’t told, others are frustrated after their orders were cancelled straight away.

It’s been a stressful time for gamers looking to dive into next-gen. Excluding the lucky ones who managed to bag a pre-order, trying to buy one anytime after launch day has been a nightmare, with dwindling stock and broken websites ruining days for people across the world.

So, when a major UK retailer unleashes more stock in the early hours of the morning without any prior notice, one would expect customers to get quite angry, rather quickly.

At around 3am this morning, December 3, Argos made more PS5s available online. To the lucky few that were awake, some managed to bag an order that has already arrived thanks to its Fast Track Delivery service.

However, many have been left feeling bitter about not being notified of stock becoming available. One user tweeted, ‘What’s the point in registering for notifications from websites when more PS5 stock becomes available, but they don’t bother notifying you before it’s sold out? Useless.’

Others managed to get an order in their basket, pay for it, receive the order notification in their emails… only to have it cancelled moments later, seemingly told they’ll have to wait a week for a refund. Some tried to get another order and were faced with the same issue, meaning there’s customers waiting on nearly £900 in refunds alone.

One user wrote, ‘Absolutely disgusting from @Argos_Online this morning bought two PlayStation 5s this morning got the order number, fast track number, two texts and two emails, took £720 out my account and then they cancel both orders! Absolutely shambles of a company.’

A second tweeted the retailer, asking, ‘Why on earth are you letting orders go through and taking payment only to cancel immediately and tell me I have to wait seven days for a refund?!’

Another wrote, ‘So TWICE this morning I’ve purchased a PS5 only for you to cancel the order after confirming and processing! If you don’t have it don’t advertise it.’

While Amazon and Argos are currently sold out, keep an eye on other retailers throughout the day.

