Argos Tells Customers To Make A Cuppa After Site Crashes During 1am PS5 Restock

Argos shoppers have been left frustrated after the retailer told customers to go and make a cuppa during a PlayStation 5 restock in the early hours of this morning, February 17.

Hundreds of gamers set early alarms in a desperate bid to get their hands on the elusive consoles, only to met with a message from Argos telling them, ‘Go make yourself a cuppa – we’ll be back before you can say “Milk and 2 sugars.”’

Unsurprisingly, many shoppers were infuriated to find they had stayed up all night in a bid to get a PS5 from the retailer, only to be unsuccessful.

‘Argos, I’ll go make a cuppa after your app works and I can hopefully get a PS5 locked down,’ one Twitter user wrote, adding, ‘you know, for keeping me up all night’.

Another wrote, ‘No Argos, I won’t go and make a cuppa. Just let me pay for a PS5!!!’

‘Why is Argos telling me to make a cuppa at 1 in the morning just let me buy a PS5,’ a third asked.

In addition to being told to go and make a cup of tea, many shoppers were also left devastated when a glitch meant their baskets were suddenly empty when attempting to buy the console.

‘I managed to add one to trolley, could see I had one item in trolley. Then when click go to trolley, nothing,’ one shopper wrote.

‘I have been refreshing for 5 hours straight and they just removed it from my basket,’ another added.

‘Why are PS5 showing in stock?! Unable to checkout, unable to add to basket! Been awake all night trying. What’s going on?’

Meanwhile, online retailer Very is tipped to have PS5s in stock from 10.00am today.