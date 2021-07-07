‘Assassin’s Creed Infinity’ With Multiple Historical Settings In Development

Ubisoft

Ubisoft is developing Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a huge online platform with multiple historical settings, reports say.

Updates and DLC are still ongoing for Valhalla, the most recent title in the franchise, with ‘The Siege of Paris’ expected to launch this summer and ‘Discovery Tour’ allowing players to explore medieval England and learn more about its history.

Since the very first release in 2007, the games have drastically evolved. While the worlds have always been large, Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla have shepherded in its gargantuan RPG era. However, it appears the studio is looking to go even bigger with Infinity.



First reported by Bloomberg, the new online service is being developed by Ubisoft Entertainment SA under the codename Assassin’s Creed Infinity, aimed at creating ‘a massive online platform that evolves over time’ not dissimilarly to Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto V.

‘Infinity will contain multiple settings with room to expand to others in the months and years following its debut,’ the report says, according to people close to the title who wished to remain anonymous, with all worlds being connected. There are few other details about the project, other than it being years from release.



A spokesperson confirmed the existence of the game to the outlet but didn’t speak about it at any great length, other than saying Ubisoft aims to ‘exceed the expectations of fans who have been asking for a more cohesive approach’ to the series.

The Assassin’s Creed franchise has sold more than 155 million units. There’s no release date for Infinity at the time of writing.