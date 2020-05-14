Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Bringing Back Iconic ‘Instant Kill’ Hidden Blade

Eivor receives the hidden blade quite early on. We continue with the idea that Eivor is not a trained assassin. Eivor is a Viking who receives this badass weapon and has to learn very quickly. Early in the experience, Eivor will learn a technique that, with the right timing… can one-shot-kill virtually anybody.

We have a cool new spin on it. But, yes, social stealth is back. The idea that a Norse person or a Viking is in a place that they’re not wanted, for them to sort of go incognito and kind of hide in the crowd, if you will, made a lot of sense.