Assassin's Creed Valhalla Map Will Be Biggest Of The Franchise, Producer Confirms Ubisoft

Ever since we were graced with the trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla last month, gamers everywhere have been eagerly anticipating more details about the release.

Advert

And while we still haven’t uncovered everything there is to know about the upcoming game, we have learnt the following: it’s bringing back the iconic ‘instant kill’ hidden blade; it will let you create your own custom Viking warriors; and it will feature a Beowulf mission.

One thing that hasn’t yet been revealed to us though – until now – is the size of the world compared to Odyssey and Origins, although based off everything we’d heard so far it seemed as though this instalment in the franchise might be the largest yet.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Screenshot 2 Ubisoft

Now, that’s pretty much been confirmed. Not in terms of the length of the game, as Ubisoft already revealed ‘it won’t be the longest or biggest game in the series’, but it will be in terms of the map size at least.

Advert

That’s because Ubisoft producer Julien Laferrière confirmed in a new interview with YouTuber Julien Chièze that Valhalla will feature a map bigger than anything we’ve seen in an Assassin’s Creed game before.

After Chièze asked whether the size of the world would be ‘similar’, ‘bigger’, or ‘comparable’ to the previous two games in the franchise, the producer said (translated via Reddit): ‘I would actually say in terms of range [Valhalla] is probably a bit larger than Assassins Creed Odyssey.’

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Screenshot Ubisoft

He continued:

I do not have the exact figures at this stage, but we have not only created the whole country, which is in this case England, but also to a good part of Norway too. There are other secret worlds, which I can not speak about today, which contributed to the size of the game. It’s not a small game, it is a game which is clearly ambitious, which will offer many many hours of gameplay for the players.

We already knew that Valhalla would let us explore English cities such as London and York, but these new comments by Laferrière suggest the upcoming game will be more of an adventure than we first thought.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Screenshot 4 Ubisoft

Set against a backdrop of England’s Dark Ages, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hopes to take us back in time to a place where Vikings ruled the roost.

Advert

The game’s official synopsis reads: ‘Become Eivor, a mighty Viking raider and lead your clan from the harsh shores of Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England.’

assassin's creed valhalla Ubisoft

As Eivor, players will be able to lead ‘epic’ raids, fight ‘fierce, relentless foes’ by ‘unleash[ing] the ruthless fighting style of a Viking warrior’, and write their own Viking saga using the advanced RPG mechanics of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

It’s going to be epic.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, PC and Google Stadia ‘Holiday 2020’. No official release date has been given.