Assassin's Creed Valhalla Might Take Place In The Same Universe As Harry Potter

Does Assassin’s Creed Valhalla take place in the same universe as Harry Potter? With recently found Easter Eggs, the theory isn’t totally riddikulus…

Ubisoft’s latest entry in the long-running action series features a number of nods to other games and movies, from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.

However, one of the most curious finds in the game so far alludes to the world of witchcraft and wizardry.

While wandering the London area of the game as Eivor, a Viking clan leader, you can locate a cabin guarded by a snake. After swiftly dispatching the serpent – with a weapon, not Parseltongue – you can go inside, where’ll you find a ‘strange list’.

It reads: Diary, Ring, Locket, Cup, Diadem, Snake and an unknown item written in question marks. Quite clearly, these are the horcruxes of he who must not be named, even protecting the reveal of the seventh – a pretty big spoiler in Harry Potter’s story – for those who don’t know.

Inside the cabin, you’ll be able to find a cup, necklace, book, tiara and wand. Also, the walls of the cabin feature four banners with four different colours: red for Gryffindor, blue for Ravenclaw, green for Slytherin and yellow for Hufflepuff.

It’s not the only reference to the magical universe. If you pop over to a general store, you can pick up a volume of Fantastic Fishes and Where to Find Them, a clear hat-tip to the spin-off series.

Who knows what other myst-Sirius secrets can be found in Valhalla.

