‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ Officially Announced By Ubisoft

Ubisoft has finally revealed the next game in its long-running Assassin’s Creed series: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

While details are thin on the ground at the moment, one thing we do know, is that the game will see Vikings added to the world’s preeminent historical murder simulator.

At this stage Ubisoft has just teased gamers with an initial release image, but the artwork – created by artist Kode Abdo aka Bosslogic – does hint at the Norse-inspired setting to the latest addition to the series.

In the image we can see a grizzly Viking with a thick beard and long hair, donning an axe, in front of battle scenes from both land and sea. That is, of course, one of the clear indicators of the different types of battles gamers will face.

Fortunately, the wait to find out more is a short one, as a full trailer release is set for 11am today, April 30.

However, it has been a long two years for Assassin’s Creed fans, as that’s how long it’s been since since the game’s latest release, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, in 2018, which saw a host of new RPG-like mechanics added to the game.

Last year, Ubisoft opted to keep adding updates to Odyssey, while no doubt working hard on Valhalla behind the scenes too.

Bosses are yet to announce any form of release date for Valhalla, or even which platforms it will be available, but hopefully the forthcoming trailer will shed some light.