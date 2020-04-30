Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Trailer Just Dropped

‘Wars will rage. Kingdoms will fall. This is the age of the Vikings.’ The first trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is here.

Including mobile games and spin-offs, this marks the 23rd game in the gaming franchise. We’ve been to Italy, we’ve fought as pirates, and now we’re getting the chance to tussle some Vikings.

Following the successes of Odyssey and Origins, Ubisoft is clearly keen to take the series in fresh directions, with this game’s Norse-inspired setting letting players loose across ninth-century England.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Screenshot 4 Ubisoft

The official synopsis for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla reads: ‘Become Eivor, a Viking raider raised to be a fearless warrior, and lead your clan from icy desolation in Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England. Find your settlement and conquer this hostile land by any means to earn a place in Valhalla.’

It adds: ‘England in the age of the Vikings is a fractured nation of petty lords and warring kingdoms. Beneath the chaos lies a rich and untamed land waiting for a new conqueror. Will it be you?’

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Screenshot 3 Ubisoft

In its inception, Assassin’s Creed was mostly based around stealth combat, grisly assassinations and open-world parkour; throwing yourself from huge buildings into bales of hay – just because you could.

However, its progression has led the franchise in tremendously interesting directions, with Odyssey in particular driving its mechanics closer to that of a fully-fledged RPG – Valhalla will be no different. That said, our assumed protagonist does wield that classic hidden blade in the trailer, so some things never change.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Screenshot 2 Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s press release noted: ‘Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before.’

In order to secure resources in-game, players will be able to lead raids on certain locations using their mighty, iconic longship. In that regard, there’s some serious Black Flag vibes – although the Vikings might be a bit more brutal.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Screenshot Ubisoft

While no specific release date has been given, it’s very interesting to see an official game announcement for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Given that both consoles are expected in time for Christmas this year, one imagines Valhalla will be the perfect launch title. No Viking fun for Nintendo Switch players, though (for the moment, at least).

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, PC and Google Stadia ‘Holiday 2020’.