Assassin's Creed Valhalla Will Feature A Beowulf Mission

You shall gain glory or die in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s bonus mission – prepare to experience the ‘Legend of Beowulf’.

The 23rd entry in the long-running gaming franchise will see Eivor and his clan of Norse Vikings pillage and conquer ninth-century England. Similarly to its predecessors, Valhalla looks set to explore its Scandinavian mythology via downloadable content (DLC).

We already knew of season pass owners gaining access to The Way of the Berserker mission. But a well-spotted leak on Ubisoft’s German store revealed extra content based around the mythical hero Beowulf. ‘Fate will unwind as it must!’

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Screenshot 2 Ubisoft

The season pass mission, titled The Legend of Beowulf, was first spotted by GameNotify on Twitter. Prior to all of the DLC’s details being scrubbed from the Ubisoft site, its description read: ‘Discover the cruel truth behind the legend.’

Beowulf is the subject of the epic Anglo-Saxon poem of the same name, following the hero as he bids to save Hrothgar, King of the Danes, from the fierce monster Grendel. He’s been brought to the screen a number of times, most notably by Gerard Butler in 2005 and a motion-captured Ray Winstone in 2007.

Beowulf 2007 Warner Bros.

The official synopsis for Valhalla reads: ‘Become Eivor, a Viking raider raised to be a fearless warrior, and lead your clan from icy desolation in Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England. Find your settlement and conquer this hostile land by any means to earn a place in Valhalla.’

It adds: ‘England in the age of the Vikings is a fractured nation of petty lords and warring kingdoms. Beneath the chaos lies a rich and untamed land waiting for a new conqueror. Will it be you?’

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Screenshot 3 Ubisoft

Following Odyssey, an absolute behemoth primed to keep players occupied forevermore, Ubisoft has confirmed that Valhalla won’t be the biggest game in the series.

However, the game was subject to some controversy recently following the release of its first footage. As part of an Xbox Series X event showcasing upcoming exclusives for the next-gen console, viewers had been told to expect ‘gameplay’ of Valhalla. Instead, they were given mostly in-game footage, leaving gamers feeling short-changed.

On Twitter, the game’s creative director Ashraf Ismail apologised, writing: ‘You rightfully expected to see more today. We have a long marketing campaign ahead of us, you will see in-depth gameplay and get a lot more info about the game. Thank you for your excitement and passion! Be patient with us and be kind. It will be worth it!’

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, PC and Google Stadia ‘Holiday 2020’.