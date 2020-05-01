Assassin's Creed Valhalla Will Feature Playable Viking Rap Battles Ubisoft

‘Now everybody coming from the North Sea, put your motherf*cking hands up and follow me!’

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the 23rd game in the empirical gaming franchise, looks phenomenal: you’ll play as a Viking, pillaging ninth-century England with your trusty hidden blade and a clan of warriors.

Each entry has brought fresh quirks, such as Black Flag‘s beloved sea shanties. In Valhalla, you’ll have a number of weapons at your disposal: axes, swords and, of course, the power of words.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Screenshot 2 Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s official website explains: ‘Sail across the icy North Sea to discover and conquer the broken kingdoms of England. Immerse yourself in activities like hunting, fishing, dice, and drinking games, or engage in traditional Norse competitions like flyting – or, as it’s better known, verbally devastating rivals through the art of the Viking rap battle.’

Flyting, immensely popular between the fifth and 16th centuries among Vikings, involves the stylised exchange of insults and put-downs, much like today’s rap battles. How exactly this will work during the course of gameplay remains to be seen – one would imagine it falls under an RPG perk akin to Skyrim‘s speech skill tree.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Screenshot 3 Ubisoft

While there’ll be plenty of gleeful slaughter in Valhalla, the game looks set to explore the nuances of a Norse society often reduced to their bloodshed.

Thierry Noël, historian and advisor of the Editorial Research Unit on Valhalla, told Ubisoft:

The term ‘Vikings’ actually refers to an elite class of the Norse society. They were a certain group of people in Norse culture that were traders, explorers, excellent seafarers, settlers, and, yes, sometimes invaders and plunderers.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, PC and Google Stadia ‘Holiday 2020’.