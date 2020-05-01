unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Will Feature Playable Viking Rap Battles

by : Cameron Frew on : 01 May 2020 17:10
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Will Feature Playable Viking Rap BattlesAssassin's Creed Valhalla Will Feature Playable Viking Rap BattlesUbisoft

‘Now everybody coming from the North Sea, put your motherf*cking hands up and follow me!’ 

Advert

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the 23rd game in the empirical gaming franchise, looks phenomenal: you’ll play as a Viking, pillaging ninth-century England with your trusty hidden blade and a clan of warriors.

Each entry has brought fresh quirks, such as Black Flag‘s beloved sea shanties. In Valhalla, you’ll have a number of weapons at your disposal: axes, swords and, of course, the power of words.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Screenshot 2Assassin's Creed Valhalla Screenshot 2Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s official website explains: ‘Sail across the icy North Sea to discover and conquer the broken kingdoms of England. Immerse yourself in activities like hunting, fishing, dice, and drinking games, or engage in traditional Norse competitions like flyting – or, as it’s better known, verbally devastating rivals through the art of the Viking rap battle.’

Advert

Flyting, immensely popular between the fifth and 16th centuries among Vikings, involves the stylised exchange of insults and put-downs, much like today’s rap battles. How exactly this will work during the course of gameplay remains to be seen – one would imagine it falls under an RPG perk akin to Skyrim‘s speech skill tree.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Screenshot 3Assassin's Creed Valhalla Screenshot 3Ubisoft

While there’ll be plenty of gleeful slaughter in Valhalla, the game looks set to explore the nuances of a Norse society often reduced to their bloodshed.

Thierry Noël, historian and advisor of the Editorial Research Unit on Valhalla, told Ubisoft

The term ‘Vikings’ actually refers to an elite class of the Norse society. They were a certain group of people in Norse culture that were traders, explorers, excellent seafarers, settlers, and, yes, sometimes invaders and plunderers.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, PC and Google Stadia ‘Holiday 2020’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BCTJ-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and took up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Gaming, Assassin's Creed, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, PS4, Rap Battles, Vikings, Xbox One

Credits

Ubisoft and 1 other

  1. Ubisoft

    Assassin's Creed Valhalla

  2. Ubisoft

    Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – The History Behind the Viking Legend

 