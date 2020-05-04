Assassin's Creed Valhalla Will Let You Create Custom Viking Warriors Ubisoft

Ever since Ubisoft revealed the upcoming launch of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla last week, one question has been on everyone’s mind: will the game truly be single-player?

Unfortunately for veterans of the game, yes it will. However, it does have some elements you’ll be able to share with friends, and will let you customise and share a Viking mercenary for friends to hire for raids.

Aptly named ‘custom raiders’ by Ubisoft, the feature is perhaps the closest Assassin’s Creed has come to multiplayer since its earliest versions – despite its popularity.

assassin's creed valhalla Ubisoft

As spotted by GamesRadar, the game’s official site includes a brief description of how the new online feature will work. It is tucked away right at the bottom of the feature page though, so you’d be forgiven for having previously missed it.

The teaser reads:

Share your custom raider: Recruit mercenary Vikings designed by other players or create and customise your own to share online. Sit back and reap the rewards when they fight alongside your friends in their game worlds.

While that’s not a lot to go on, what we do know is that you won’t directly control your mercenary Vikings – hence the ‘sit back and reap the rewards’. Instead, you’ll have all the fun of creating it before sending them off to fight your friends’ battles.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Screenshot 3 Ubisoft

Basically, you’ve just got to be content in the knowledge that your creation is helping out your mates. Oh, and of course knowing that you’ll get to take home your fair share of the loot too.

Set against a backdrop of England’s Dark Ages, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hopes to take us back in time to a place where Vikings ruled the roost.

Oh and there will be playable viking rap battles, of course.

Ashraf Ismail, creative director of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, said in a statement as per GamesRadar:

We can’t wait for players to experience the incredible Viking journey ahead of them. Being in Eivor’s boots as both a Viking raider and a clan leader, players will face the conflicts of establishing a new home while in the midst of a power struggle for control of England.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Screenshot 2 Ubisoft

The game’s official synopsis reads: ‘Become Eivor, a mighty Viking raider and lead your clan from the harsh shores of Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England.’

It continues:

Explore a beautiful, mysterious open world where you’ll face brutal enemies, raid fortresses, build your clan’s new settlement, and forge alliances to win glory and earn a place in Valhalla. England in the age of the Vikings is a fractured nation of petty lords and warring kingdoms. Beneath the chaos lies a rich and untamed land waiting for a new conqueror. Will it be you?

As Eivor, players will be able to lead ‘epic’ raids, fight ‘fierce, relentless foes’ by ‘unleash[ing] the ruthless fighting style of a Viking warrior’, and write their own Viking saga using the advanced RPG mechanics of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Screenshot Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, PC and Google Stadia ‘Holiday 2020’. No official release date has been given.