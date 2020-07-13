Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Will Let You Take Cats On Raids With You Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla lets you take a cat aboard your Viking longboat; basically, we need this game now.

Following Origins and Odyssey, the 23rd game in the long-running Ubisoft franchise is taking us to the age of Vikings, as Norse warriors trying to conquer the hostile lands of ninth-century England.

During the studio’s ‘Forward’ event last night, July 12, a new gameplay trailer for Valhalla dropped, showing off the raids, stealth and decapitations. We’re not sure what’s better: being able to chop off some bloke’s head, or taking a cat on your adventures. Who are we kidding, it’s definitely the cat.

Check out the incredible gameplay trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla below:

While you’ll want an outfit of burly Vikings for your crew, who could say no to a furry little companion for those long, treacherous journeys? After a side-mission, you can actually recruit a cat to take everywhere you go – albeit, it’ll stay and nap in the boat while you go slaughter a small town.

Game director Eric Baptizat told GamesRadar:

Yes, you can recruit the cat from Norwich. That’s very modern. We always have a lot of fun with animals, and human relationships with animals. Something that also brings a fresh, new perspective, are the new animals [for Valhalla]. There are very unique animals that are unexpected, like seals and puffins. So there’s really a variety of new animals in the world.

Previous Assassin’s Creed games haven’t done much in the way of decapitations… but in that trailer, you quite clearly remove a man’s head with an axe. There’s also an incredible brawl with a giant wolf, as well as a glimpse at the return of hidden blade kills (in a sort of slo-mo, Sniper Elite-esque animation).

In an interview with Kotaku, previous creative director Ashraf Ismail explained:

Eivor receives the hidden blade quite early on. We continue with the idea that Eivor is not a trained assassin. Eivor is a Viking who receives this badass weapon and has to learn very quickly. Early in the experience, Eivor will learn a technique that, with the right timing… can one-shot-kill virtually anybody.

Last night’s event also officially revealed Far Cry 6, which stars Breaking Bad‘s Giancarlo Esposito – who played Gus Fring – as the big, bad dictator of Yara, ‘the largest Far Cry playground to date’.

There’s been no gameplay for the sixth instalment yet, but with a February 2021 release date, one would expect some footage to emerge soon.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC and Google Stadia in December this year.