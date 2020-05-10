Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Won’t Be Biggest Or Longest In Series, Ubisoft Reveal
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will not be the biggest or longest in the series, much to the relief of those who found Assassin’s Creed Odyssey to be a little too lengthy.
Valhalla will reportedly transport players to a variety of locations, and fans have plenty of questions as to what they can expect from this upcoming title in terms of scale.
Responding to these queries, Ubisoft head of communications for the Middle East, Malek Teffaha, confirmed ‘it won’t be the longest or biggest game in the series’, adding that Ubisoft had addressed criticism in terms of the vastness of Odyssey.
Teffaha made these remarks via Twitter, but did not elaborate further.
On May 8, Creative Director of Assassins Creed Valhalla, Ashraf Ismail, addressed frustrations expressed by fans who are keen to know more about what this next instalment will entail.
Following the release of the trailer on May 7, Ismail tweeted:
You rightfully expected to see more today. We have a long marketing campaign ahead of us, you will see in-depth gameplay and get a lot more info about the game.
Thank you for your excitement and passion! Be patient with us and be kind. It will be worth it!
As reported by GameRant, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is expected to have a ‘unique story style’, leaving fans understandably intrigued to know more.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be released ‘Holiday 2020’ on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.
