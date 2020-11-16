Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Raid Cats Are Absolutely Massive

Ubisoft

The cats of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla are cute, boisterous, and absolute units.

Ubisoft’s latest entry in the long-running gaming series puts you in the shoes of Eivor, a Viking who leads his clan to 9th century England.

Prior to its much-anticipated release, many were excited about the animal interaction in the game, with both dogs and cats to pet – and even recruit. However, these felines are bloody massive.

As you stroll around your village, you may see some cats. Of course, you can go over and pet them. At this point, they look like your standard domestic cats, purring away.

The game also allows you to pick them up and give them a cuddle. Then, you’ll see how enormous they actually are, even comparable to a bobcat.

Seriously, look at these cats. Their heads are almost the same size as the protagonist’s. Some think they’re in the same family as Norwegian Forest Cats, a particularly big breed with ancestors that were part of everyday Viking life.

Polygon reached out to Ubisoft for more answers, and were later told that the cats were modelled on Scottish Wildcats, which can measure out at 25 inches long and weigh more than 7kg.

In response to clips of the game’s large cats on social media, one user wrote, ‘Is that a huge cat, or is the character only four feet tall?’ Another user wrote, ‘Yes, that cat is huge. It just means more snuggle fluff!’

Aptly, one user simply tweeted, ‘THIS CAT IS F*CKING HUGE.’

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available to buy now.