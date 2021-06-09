Battlefield 2042 Drops Explosive First Trailer For Modern Reboot

EA/Dice

The first trailer for Battlefield 2042 has dropped, giving fans a taste of what they can expect from the latest instalment of the gaming series when it’s released later this year.

It’s been almost three years since the release of Battlefield 5, and gamers have been hungry for information about what the next generation of the game, which is developed by EA Dice, has in store for players.

With Battlefield 2042 set to take full advantage of the power of next-gen consoles, the trailer shows off improved animations, with hyper-realistic faces and larger-than-life futuristic modern warfare settings. It also promises the game’s largest-ever maps and increased squad sizes.

Set 20 years in the future, the trailer also reveals a range of weapons and gear including military robots, drones, jets, helicopters and tanks.

The creators of Battlefield 2042 have been hyping up the game for a while now, with EA CEO Andrew Wilson telling investors back in February that ‘the next vision of Battlefield takes all the destruction, player agency, and vehicle and weapon combat that the franchise is known for and elevates it to another level’.

Following the reveal of work-in-progress footage from the new game shown at EA Play 2020, EA Chief Studios Officer Laura Miele declared, ‘We are creating epic battles at a scale and fidelity unlike anything you’ve experienced before.’

EA has also promised that the game will mark a return to the classic all-out modern warfare, which will hopefully please fans who didn’t find Battlefield 5 to their tastes.