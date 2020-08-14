Battlefield 6's Maps And Battles Will Be Absolutely Massive, Insider Says EA

Battlefield 6 won’t be released for at least another 14 months yet, but you’d better believe interest is piqued.

It’s no surprise really, considering all the inside goss surrounding it, this time coming from Tom Henderson, a reliable industry insider who has suggested the game is going big with regards to its maps and battles. No, scratch that, it’s going massive.

That’s right folks, according to the rumour mill the battles will be taking place across maps designed for a lot more players than you’d usually expect – and with Henderson’s proven track record, I’m inclined to believe him.

battlefield 5 EA

Sharing his knowledge with his thousands of followers on Twitter, Henderson initially said the game’s core multiplayer is being designed around the classic 32-vs-32 battles that fans of the franchise are familiar with.

However, he went on to say that maps have been designed for more than 128 players, suggesting Battlefield 6 will be capable of much more than its predecessors.

And while Henderson wouldn’t confirm whether this meant DICE will introduce 64-vs-64 modes to the game, he did claim that EA and DICE are considering giving the Battle Royale genre a go thanks to ‘increased interest’ in it following the success of Call Of Duty: Warzone.

This seems to follow on from EA’s announcement earlier this summer during EA Play, when the company teased the massive scope of the upcoming game without giving anything away.

At the time, the company promised that Battlefield 6 will ‘create epic battles at a scale and fidelity unlike anything you’ve experienced before’, something which certainly fits in with the latest leak.

Aside from the scale, there isn’t much information about Battlefield 6 other than it’s confirmed to be in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X. Much of the discussion so far, therefore, has just been speculation.

And while we still don’t know exactly what era the new game will be set in, rumours suggest it will return to a modern setting, following Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 5’s detours in the World Wars.

In particular, one speculation from Henderson earlier this year implied the game would be inspired by Battlefield 3, a popular entry set in the modern day.

battlefield 1 EA

Although it’s been a while since the franchise has taken place in a contemporary setting, it seems likely the success of 2019’s Modern Warfare reboot convinced EA and DICE to head back towards the modern world for the latest instalment.

Battlefield 6 is currently slated to launch between October 2021 and September 2022 for PS5 and Xbox Series X.