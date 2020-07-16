Belle Delphine's 'Gamergirl Condoms' Sell Out In One Day Belle Delphine

A year after her used bathwater sold out, cosplay model Belle Delphine is once more proving she’s got an eye for business with the launch of her ‘Gamergirl Condoms’.

The 20-year-old, who rose to fame in recent years with her risque gaming and anime-themed content, took to social media to promote the new product on Tuesday, July 14 – and just a few hours later it had sold out completely.

Using a similar technique as the one she used to sell her bathwater, a stunt that saw her sitting in a bath holding a jar of the coveted water while posing seductively for the camera, Delphine shared a video of herself to persuade her fans to buy the condoms.

You can watch the video below:

The video sees the internet personality speak directly to her fans, saying ‘rise up, gamer boys’, before adding: ‘It’s time to get your Gamer Girl condoms!’ She then blew up one of her $10 condoms, whose packaging sports an Xbox controller, before letting it go and giggling at herself.

Alongside the video – which quickly went viral, attracting thousands of retweets and comments – was a link to her website that sells an array of objects adorned with her face, including posters both of herself and of anime versions of her.

Prior to this Twitter promo, Delphine – whose real name is Mary-Belle Kirschner – had announced the condoms in a new, NSFW YouTube video titled eat my *ss, earlier that day. According to Delphine, the condoms are pink, lubed and latex.

belle delphine belle.delphiny/Instagram

It obviously worked, with the limited edition rubbers selling out in a matter of hours in a true blow to her target audience, who can no longer get their hands on the bright pink condoms.

It shouldn’t matter too much for the true gamer boys out there though, because according to the model and YouTuber they won’t be requiring them anyway.

‘If you’re watching this video you’ll never need them anyway…’ she wrote on Twitter, a sentiment that many of her followers ultimately agreed with. Sorry guys, it looks like you’re outnumbered.

Take a look at some of the responses below:

belle delphine condoms twitter reaction callummarkie/Twitter

This is just another success story for Delphine, whose used bathwater was so popular with her audience last year some of them even filmed themselves drinking it, which, to me, sounds absolutely gross but hey, if she’s able to make money from something as simple as that, hats off to her.

You go girl.