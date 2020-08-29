Bob Ross Monopoly Promises To Keep The Peace Between Players Hasbro Pulse

Bob Ross once said: ‘We don’t make mistakes. We just have happy accidents.’ Let’s see how long that optimism lasts while you play his special edition of Monopoly.

James Bond, Stranger Things, Game of Thrones: there’s no shortage of Monopoly boards to change up the formula. However, Hasbro Pulse has revealed its chillest version yet, bringing The Joy of Painting to the property trading game.

Monopoly: Bob Ross Edition puts you in a zen race to swoop up the works of the world’s most relaxing artist.

Bob Ross Monopoly 3 Hasbro Pulse

Hasbro’s official description urges you to ‘take advantage of whatever happens’ in ‘the most peaceful edition of Monopoly you’ve ever seen! Monopoly: Bob Ross is your bravery test to buy, sell, and trade favorite works of art from The Joy of Painting series.’

It adds: ‘Use collectable tokens to canvas the board as a Squirrel, Pine Tree, Easel, and more as you build up Cabins and Covered Bridges, shake off taxes, and beat the devil out of others’ budgets to be the last one standing with Happy Bucks!’

Bob Ross Monopoly Hasbro Pulse

As Bob once said: ‘You can have anything you want in the world – once you help everyone around you get what they want.’ Again, let’s see if people retain such goodwill when they’re holding all the pricey art.

Monopoly: Bob Ross Edition is available to pre-order from Hasbro Pulse now at the price of $39.99. It’ll ship to US customers on September 18, however it’s currently unclear whether the new board will be available in the UK.

For those who need it today:

As you inevitably become stressed while playing Monopoly, remember: ‘No pressure. Just relax and watch it happen.’