Borderlands Is Free On Steam This Weekend

Borderlands 3’s September release is just around the corner, so what better time to revisit the game that started it all? Fortunately, it seems that Gearbox has anticipated this need, and has made Borderlands Game of the Year’s enhanced edition free on Steam this weekend.

Cue jokes about Borderlands 3 being an Epic Store exclusive. I’ll wait here till you’re done.

The newest version of the original Borderlands features upgraded graphics with 4K support, character customisation, new weapons, an optional minimap, and a re-worked inventory management system for your convenience. Basically, it’s the ultimate way to play the first game in the iconic loot-shooter franchise.

It’s a GOTY edition, which naturally means you’ll also get access to every piece of DLC from the original game; The Zombie Island of Doctor Ned, Mad Moxxi’s Underdome Riot, The Secret Armory of General Knoxx, and Claptrap’s New Robot Revolution.

If you’ve somehow never played the first game but all the fuss around Borderlands 3 has you intrigued, this is the perfect time to discover just why so many gamers hail Borderlands as one of the greatest (and funniest) games of all time.

That’s a lot of content to try and get through in a weekend of course, but if you enjoy what you play, the game is a discounted by 50 percent on Steam until July 22, meaning it’s £12.49.

The enhanced edition also hit Xbox One and PS4 back in April, bringing with them the welcome addition of four-player split-screen co op for the first time. Anyone will tell you that Pandora is a world best enjoyed with friends.

Gearbox has been doing a pretty great job of getting everybody ready for Borderlands 3. In addition to this upcoming free weekend, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel was one of the free PlayStation Plus games last month, and a new, free DLC was added to Borderlands 2 that sets up the events of the newest game.

