Boy Who Sold His Pokémon Collection To Save Dog Sent Rare Cards In Appreciation

Local 12 News

A young boy who sold his Pokémon collection to save his dog’s life has been rewarded with a package of rare trading cards.

Bryson Kliemann, of Lebanon, Virginia, made headlines earlier this month for the selfless act of selling his Pokémon card collection to save his puppy, Bruce, who had caught a highly contagious canine virus known as Parvo.

Bryson’s mother, Kimberly Woodruff, rushed the dog to Southwest Virginia Veterinary Services, but treatment was set to cost nearly $700.

Recalling the situation to Local 12 News, the eight-year-old boy said: ‘It made me kind of sad because usually my brother and sister play together and I don’t have anybody to play with. So, I usually play with (Bruce).’

Bryson’s decision to sell his Pokémon cards took Kimberly by surprise, so she shared a picture of his roadside setup online to help get the word out. The mother also made a GoFundMe page with a goal of $800, but as word about Bryson’s generosity began to spread, the donations soon exceeded $5,000.

The young boy commented: ‘I was so happy because I really wanted to get him back.’

GoFundMe

Following a week of treatment, Bruce was reunited with his adoring owners, with Kimberly explaining that the dog has more vaccine appointments lined up, but he’s ‘doing great, like amazing.’

The good news didn’t stop there, however, as when Pokémon employees based in Bellevue, Washington, caught wind of Bryson’s actions they decided to show the young boy just how much of an impact he’d had in selling his collection.

Staff decided to send the eight-year-old a package of rare Pokémon cards that are hard to find in stores, along with a letter reading: ‘Hey Bryson, we were so inspired by your story about selling your cards for your dog’s recovery, these are some cards to help you replace the ones you had to sell.’

Bryson was overjoyed with the news, according to WSLS, and said he was ‘proud’ of himself for the part he’d played in Bruce’s recovery.

He added: ‘Now my brother and sister are playing with him too, and now I’m really playing with him pretty often.’

With the GoFundMe having exceeded its goal and Bruce now back with his family, Kimberly has said the additional money will help pay for medical expenses for other sick pets in Southwest Virginia.

Hopefully Bryson will be able to build his Pokémon collection up again, but although it might take some time at least he always has Bruce by his side.