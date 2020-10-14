Burger King Is Giving Away Free PS5 Consoles For A Limited Time Sony/Burger King

With pre-orders for the new console being famously frustrating, you might want to try your nearest Burger King for a free PlayStation 5.

The pre-orders for the PS5 were notably hectic, with people desperately scrambling to secure Sony’s next-gen release. In what felt like an instant, most retailers sold out, leaving plenty of gamers out in the cold until further notice.

If you’re one of the unlucky few who didn’t manage to bag a new console, comforting yourself with a Burger King may have more benefits than one – you might get a free PS5 out of it.

The chain’s official Twitter recently uploaded a video of the King opening a paper bag, greeted with the PS5’s start-up sound. It was captioned: ‘Do Whopper sandwiches normally do this?’

The cat’s out the bag. The Burger King PS5 Sweepstake kicks off tomorrow, October 15, until November 22 in the US. There are 1,000 PS5s ready to be given away. However, there’s a few things you need to do to enter, so let’s go through the rules.

As per Burger King’s website, you have to ‘simply download the Burger King App on your phone or visit BK.com to register. Once registered, there are three ways to participate.’

You must either make a $5 pre-tax Qualifying Purchase on BK App, BK.com or in a participating branch (later entering your receipt details onto the app), or you can mail in without purchasing anything. Once you’ve secured your token, you can play the ‘Scratch to Win’ game on the app.

The website explains: ‘Yes, if you make your purchase in restaurant, you will have to provide receipt information each time. However, if you make a Qualifying Purchase on the Burger King app or online, you will earn a token automatically. Limit one token per day per person/account, regardless of number of purchases.’

It adds: ‘You earn a token with a $5+ Qualifying Purchase. There is a limit of one token per day, per person/account, throughout the Promotion Period regardless of the number of Qualifying Purchases.’

Burger King is also giving away codes for two PS5 games, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Demon’s Souls, in addition to digital codes for three-month PlayStation Now subscriptions.

Once you have a token, you can play it ‘when earned, or you can save it for later play. You can play any tokens you have earned at any time, however all tokens must be played/used by 5:00 a.m. ET 23/11/2020.’

All things going well, you could pick up a PS5 for just $5, quite the steal considering the new console costs $499.99 (£449.99) for the standard version, with the Digital Edition with no disc slot costing $399.99 (£359.99).

For those with pre-orders or hoping to pick one up on the day, the PS5 launches on November 12 in the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, before hitting the rest of the world on November 19.