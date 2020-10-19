unilad
Call Of Duty Announces ‘Haunting of Verdansk’ Halloween Event

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 19 Oct 2020 19:02
Call of Duty fans rejoice – the hit game has announced a ‘Haunting of Verdansk’ Halloween event.

Taking to Twitter today, October 19, the official COD account wrote, ‘Tomorrow, darkness falls. This is the Haunting of Verdansk, beginning October 20 across #ModernWarfare and #Warzone.’

Along with the tweet was a teaser video for the upcoming event that’s set to begin tomorrow, October 20, until November 3.

Check it out here:

The event will see two iconic villains from SAW and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre merge with the both Warzone and Modern Warfare. 

The description given for the event as per Call of Duty’s blog reads:

This Halloween-themed event will feature the “Trick or Treat” reward system, where special Supply Boxes may either contain frights or frighteningly good blueprints and personalization items. Come prepared for infiltrations at day or night, as select modes feature a nighttime variant of Verdansk that includes more than a few Halloween-themed frights.

Rather spend the night fighting both the living and the dead? Then prepare for Zombie Royale, an undead twist on Battle Royale where dead Operators use unnatural powers to feast on the living in order to rejoin their ranks!

Modern Warfare multiplayer will also be getting into the Halloween spirit and will have spooky modes and effects for a limited time.

The COD blog added, ‘It’s the Devil’s playground across Warzone and Modern Warfare, and no operator is safe from the terrors of All Hallows’ Eve.’

May the odds be ever in your favour, gamers.

