Call Of Duty Announces ‘Haunting of Verdansk’ Halloween Event

This Halloween-themed event will feature the “Trick or Treat” reward system, where special Supply Boxes may either contain frights or frighteningly good blueprints and personalization items. Come prepared for infiltrations at day or night, as select modes feature a nighttime variant of Verdansk that includes more than a few Halloween-themed frights.

Rather spend the night fighting both the living and the dead? Then prepare for Zombie Royale, an undead twist on Battle Royale where dead Operators use unnatural powers to feast on the living in order to rejoin their ranks!