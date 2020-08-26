Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Gets First Explosive Trailer
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been given a full reveal in its first incredible trailer and is set to be released on November 13, 2020.
After 2019’s successes with rebooting Modern Warfare, the empirical FPS franchise is returning to the world of Black Ops – not the futuristic slip ‘n’ sliding of later instalments, but a direct sequel to the first game in the series.
Images indicate Woods, Mason and Hudson are back, on the trail of Perseus; an alleged Soviet spy who infiltrated the Manhattan Project during the Second World War. ‘To this day, the identity and whereabouts of Perseus remain unknown,’ the earlier teaser explained. The trailer drop confirmed the inclusion of a creepily realistic President Ronald Reagan.
Watch the first full trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War below:
Black Ops Cold War is being developed by Treyarch, the creatives behind the Black Ops series and World at War, in collaboration with Raven Software. While being subject to several leaks, it was officially revealed last week, with a teaser trailer and vibrant poster.
A previously leaked synopsis explained that players will be dropped ‘into the depths of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s’.
It added:
Nothing is ever as it seems in a gripping single-player campaign, where players will come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths, as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters and more.
As elite operatives, you will follow the trail of a shadowy figure named Perseus who is on a mission to destabilize the global balance of power and change the course of history. Descend into the dark center of this global conspiracy alongside iconic characters Woods, Mason and Hudson and a new cast of operatives attempting to stop a plot decades in the making.
While more expansive details regarding the multiplayer have yet to be officially confirmed, players will ‘bring a Cold War arsenal of weapons and equipment into the next generation of Multiplayer and Zombies experiences’.
There will be a single player campaign including original characters Alex Woods, Frank Mason and Jason Hudson as well as real historical figures such as Ronald Reagan seen in world-building cut scenes.
Players will also be able to customise their own characters with options of skin tone, gender and psychological profiles that will affect gameplay and in-game dialogue.
Not to mention the zombies. Let the trailer above give you all details in all their beautiful detail.
According to @ModernWarzone, a full multiplayer reveal is set for September 9. Warzone, Call of Duty‘s battle royale mode that’s soared to 75 million players, will also be part of Black Ops Cold War – reportedly still taking place in Verdansk, albeit with a few changes suitable to the period.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will hit PS4, Xbox One and PC on November 13. While the release dates of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have yet to be announced, this date could be a very telling indicator of when we’ll get our hands on the next generation of gaming.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Gaming, Activision, Call of Duty, Call of Duty: Black Ops, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Now, treyarch
CreditsModernWarzone
ModernWarzone