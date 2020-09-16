Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Free To Play On Friday On PS4

Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer alpha kicks off this Friday, September 18, on PlayStation 4.

PS4 players will be the first to get their hands on the latest FPS title, with an exclusive alpha starting this Friday through until September 20.

You can pre-load the alpha to your consoles starting tomorrow, September 17, so it’s ready to play. It comes ahead of Black Ops Cold War‘s beta, which arrives on PS4 on October 8.

The announcement came during Sony’s latest PlayStation Showcase, September 16, which revealed the price and release date of the upcoming next-gen console, unveiled Final Fantasy XVI and a new Harry Potter open world RPG, as well as showing off gameplay footage from Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Resident Evil 8 and, of course, Black Ops Cold War.

The next instalment of the Black Ops series is a direct sequel to the 2010 title. Woods, Mason and Hudson are back, on the trail of Perseus; an alleged Soviet spy who infiltrated the Manhattan Project during the Second World War. ‘To this day, the identity and whereabouts of Perseus remain unknown,’ the earlier teaser explained.

Fans of the series got a closer look at the campaign gameplay with a ‘Nowhere Left To Run’ teaser, ‘where players will use the cover of darkness and plausible deniability to fight a battle that’never happened’. In it, we see Woods and Mason, as well cool new executions and the player character using other foes as human shields.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will arrive on PS4, Xbox One and PC on November 13, before releasing for PS5 and Xbox Series X.