Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Gets Incredible First Look
The multiplayer mode for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been revealed and will allow players to come together across new maps, modes and experiences.
More and more details about Black Ops Cold War are starting to be revealed ahead of the game’s release in November, and the latest news focuses on the ‘next generation’ of multiplayer.
Commentary from developers and footage from streamers is set to give fans an idea of how the game plays in real-time, as well as introduce the new modes and mechanical changes.
Check out the trailer here:
Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer mode is headed up by Treyarch, and creators Activision teased the revelation of the multiplayer mode by encouraging gamers to ‘be among the first’ to see what’s in store.
The trailer promised an entirely action-packed game complete with zip-lining, parachuting, grenade-throwing and a whole lot of shooting, whether it be from a boat, a car, a helicopter, a plane or a tank.
Fans were quick to express their excitement about the reveal, with one Twitter user saying it gave them ‘chills’.
Another wrote, ‘Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer reveal really just gave me goosebumps, damn.’
The reveal also teased a zombies mode, with gameplay footage showing a player scouring a darkened room before stumbling upon a whole host of zombies.
Check out the teaser below:
Details about the single-player mode have already been revealed, with an official description reading:
In pure Black Ops style, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War fuses elements of 1980s pop culture through a mind-bending conspiracy story, where deception and subterfuge are the norm in the gripping single-player Campaign.
In this sequel to the original Call of Duty: Black Ops, players encounter historic figures and learn hard truths as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Turkey, Vietnam, Soviet-era Moscow, and more.
As elite operatives, players attempt to stop a plot decades in the making as they follow the trail of a shadowy figure named Perseus, who is on a mission to destabilise the global balance of power and change the course of history.
Fans couldn’t contain their excitement for the multiplayer revelation, with many counting down until the moment the news was released.
One fan shared their ‘wishlist’ for the mode, writing:
BO2 pick 10 system
League Play
Typical Treyarch 3 lane map design
…actually, just give us an updated BO2.
With the mode now unveiled in all its glory, let the countdown for the game’s release begin!
