Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Officially Revealed With First Teaser Trailer

Know your history, or be doomed to repeat it: the first teaser trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is here.

The world is still irrepressibly engrossed in Modern Warfare and Warzone’s large-scale, addictive combat, with 75 million downloads across the globe. However, as we approach the fall, a new Call of Duty game sits on the horizon.

There’s been multiple teases and leaks for quite some time now, whether it be glitches in-game as players cruise through Verdansk, or mysterious additions to the Xbox marketplace. Now, its title has been confirmed: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Check out the teaser trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War below:

There’s no gameplay or cinematics from the game to chew on just yet. However, what we’ve been given for the time-being is rather enthralling: a tease of the tumultuous geopolitical events of decades-past, with the game being ‘inspired by actual events’.

Throughout the trailer, we see clips of a chilling interview with KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov, who warns: ‘Understand what’s going on around you… you are in a state of war, and you have precious little time to save yourself.’

Between images of war, rallies and Bezmenov, the trailer references Perseus, the code name of an alleged Soviet spy who infiltrated the Manhattan Project during the Second World War. ‘To this day, the identity and whereabouts of Perseus remain unknown,’ it explains.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Activision

There’s currently little details regarding which platforms the game will be released on, though one would expect PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, alongside PS4, Xbox One and PC. It’s being developed by Treyarch, the creatives behind the Black Ops series and World at War, in collaboration with Raven Software.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will receive a full worldwide reveal next week, with the YouTube description reading: ‘Know your history or be doomed to repeat it. Verdansk. August 26.’