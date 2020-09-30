Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Trailer Just Dropped

Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies has been officially revealed in its first trailer.

The upcoming FPS title’s new Zombies mode will feature a brand-new story which will accompany the existing canon, starting way back with World at War.

Here’s the exciting bit: it’ll be available across all platforms and generations, meaning all online players will be able to take on the undead together, no matter which console they choose.

Advert

Check out the trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies below:

Black Ops Cold War‘s four player co-op mode will feature a new Zombies map titled Die Maschine, a location with ‘more than a nod to Nacht der Untoten – the map that started it all’.

It’s set to take place in the early 80s, with the original Black Ops‘ Grigori Weaver leading Requiem, a CIA team sent to explore an abandoned World War II bunker. Given the title of the game, you’ll also face a rival Soviet squad called Omega Group with far more nefarious ambitions around the zombies.

Advert

Treyarch Studios explained: ‘Between Requiem and Omega Group, there are plenty of characters who may aid or hinder your journey, while others have separate, unknown agendas that will be up to players to discover. Among this cast, there is one particular contact – Sam – who seems eager to share intel discovered from deep within the KGB.’

The studio also wrote on Twitter: ‘It’s an opportunity to elevate the entire Zombies experience while paying homage to everything that made Zombies so damn fun to begin with.’

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will hit PS4, Xbox One and PC on November 13. Release dates for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have yet to be announced.

Advert