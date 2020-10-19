Call Of Duty Cold War Console Players Shut Off Crossplay Because Of PC Hacking Activision

During Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s beta, swathes of console players switched off crossplay due to the plague of PC cheaters.

There was an idea to bring together a group of remarkable people. For years, gamers across PlayStation, Xbox and PC were divided by the restraints of technology, separated into their own camps away from friends on different sides.

However, Call of Duty developers opted to unite the world’s players, lumping everyone together in deathmatches across the globe. There’s just one problem: the toxic scourge of hackers.

The upcoming FPS title doesn’t release until mid-November. However, following its PS4 alpha, the game launched its open beta recently, allowing all players to hop on for a shot of the new Call of Duty.

Immediately, things went wrong. In one clip posted to Reddit by u/madzuk, one PC gamer secures the ‘best play’ by shamelessly cheating. It’s appropriately captioned: ‘The MOST blatant and ridiculous aim hack I’ve EVER seen in a video game.’

Here’s the thing: while it’s possible to cheat on consoles – I’m sure we all remember prestige lobbies back in the Modern Warfare 2 days – it’s nowhere near as simple as it is on PC. There, it’s as simple as downloading some software and using it to your advantage, with aimbots being a particularly popular choice.

One user commented: ‘That guy is an asshole and I hope his PC catches fire!! Turning off cross play. I rather wait long for a lobby than deal with those hacker assclowns who couldn’t cut in a real match without hacking.’

Another wrote: ‘Why would you aim hack in a beta, progression will not carry over there is literally nothing to be gained by it.’ A third added: ‘We’re literally a week into the beta and the games ruined by cheaters and [skill-based matchmaking] already. I can’t believe the series I love and played daily for over a decade has turned into this.’

A fourth commented: ‘As a PC player I’m actually honoured to actually play with consoles, but unfortunately you got some idiots who like to ruin the game for everyone and the actual idea of playing cross-platform. As a pervious console player I understand and sympathise for people who are getting refunds cause this sh*t is not fun.’

It’s a major issue in Modern Warfare and Warzone, with plenty gamers also opting to turn of crossplay and Infinity Ward banning tens of thousands of players since launch. In an earlier tweet, the company wrote: ‘We are watching. We have zero tolerance for cheaters.’

Don’t be a d*ck, just play the game.