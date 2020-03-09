Call Of Duty Dropping New Battle Royale Mode ‘Warzone’ Today
Call Of Duty has just dropped a brand new Battle Royale mode named ‘Warzone’, where up to 150 players can plat as a veteran Tier 1 Operator.
Set in the vast world of Verdansk, Call Of Duty has promised players this will be a ‘bigger, crazier and free-er’ gaming experience.
Verdansk contains multiple named zones, as well as more than 300 points of interest. Each of the zones feature distinct landmarks such as the Gorengard Lumber Yard or the Gora Dam, spanning different cities and rural areas to create unique engagements.
According to an Activision blog post:
Welcome to Warzone – a massive new combat experience where up to 150 players take the role of a veteran Tier 1 Operator and drop in to the dense and sprawling world of Verdansk. Warzone is a game-changer packed with non-stop and endless action that’s free-to-play and free-for-everyone!
At launch, players can squad up in trios with their friends on Playstation® 4, Battle.net for PC, or Xbox One across two game modes: Battle Royale and Plunder.
In Battle Royale, fight to be the last squad standing while escaping the deadly gas in the swiftly closing circle with up to 150 players. In Plunder, the race is on to collect the most in-match Cash by looting across the map, taking down enemies to steal their Cash, and completing in-match Contracts.
Players will be able to use a wide range of vehicles, including ATVs, tactical rovers, SUVs, cargo trucks and helicopters.
