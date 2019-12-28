Call Of Duty Fans Vote Black Ops 2 As Best CoD Of The Decade

Activision

As we fast-approach the end of the 2010s, one question is on gamers’ lips this week: which is the best Call of Duty of the decade?

We started the decade with a fresh boom after Call of Duty: Black Ops dropped in 2010. Since then, there’s been a further 10 games in the franchise, as first-person shooter players flock each year to get the newest release, for better or worse.

They’ve not all been crackers (looking at you, Advanced Warfare and Infinite Warfare), but there’s one game emerging in tweets as the fans’ favourite: Call of Duty: Black Ops 2.

It's the final weekend of 2019 and the decade…so we have a question: What was your favorite Call of Duty game of this decade? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/U9icJBDUpL — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) December 28, 2019

Black Ops 2 was released in 2012, sending players back to the tumultuous story after a brief return to the world of Modern Warfare for 2011’s threequel.

On Xbox 360 and PS3, it has a score of 83 on Metacritic, with a large number of critics praising the game’s leaps (which would be indicative of the games to come).

Black Ops 2 is trending & I gotta say it'll always be my favorite Call of Duty. So many fun memories playing with my friends In just over 6 years this game will be set in the past. That's so insane. When it came out in 2012 the year 2025 seemed surreal & now we're so close to it pic.twitter.com/6VzzhVw00x — Aero (@ActualAero) December 28, 2019

The Gamers’ Temple wrote:

A truly complete gaming package. The multiplayer game is excellent, the expanded Zombies mode is an enjoyable and very welcome addition, and the single player campaign is a fun ride that will have you yelling ‘Josephina!’ at random times for weeks to come.

Prior to Black Ops 2, Call of Duty was a mostly boots-on-the-ground franchise, with flairs of futurism weaved through fairly standard gameplay. However, from 2012 onward, the series would change forever.

Black ops 2 is trending we gotta tweet this out, please remaster this game and get people playing cod again pic.twitter.com/OlasxhNs5a — Zach (@Ayseh_) December 28, 2019

For those oblivious to gaming, here’s the synopsis for Call of Duty: Black Ops 2:

Pushing the boundaries of what fans have come to expect from the record-setting entertainment franchise, Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 propels players into a near future, 21st century Cold War, where technology and weapons have converged to create a new generation of warfare.

American e-sports personality Avalanche tweeted his support for the game, writing: ‘Black Ops 2 climbing up the worldwide trends simply because it’s the greatest Call of Duty of this decade and will be respected as such.’

Another fan of the game wrote: ‘Black Ops 2 was the pinnacle of the CoD franchise, I had a lot of epic moments and rage moments on that game, but it will always be the greatest Call of Duty of all time.’

Black Ops 2 is trending world wide in 2020.

What a time to be alive.. so here's my favourite black ops 2 shot I hit back in the day, going back to 2014😋 #BlackOps2 pic.twitter.com/Va6PjJyam6 — Bʀᴀᴅ. ⁽ᴴᶦᵍʰ ᴿᵃᵖˡᵃʳ⁾ (@Raplaar) December 28, 2019

Other players backed different games, with separate elements attracting praise: for example, one user wrote that while Black Ops 2 has their favourite single-player campaign, Call of Duty: WWII is their preferred multiplayer.

As long as we can all agree that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the best of all-time.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]