Call Of Duty Fires Ghost Voice Actor Over ‘Disgusting’ Misogynistic Comments

by : Cameron Frew on : 09 May 2021 15:51
Call Of Duty Fires Ghost Voice Actor Over 'Disgusting' Misogynistic CommentsActivision/jeffleach/Twitter

Activision has cut all ties with Jeff Leach, the voice actor behind Call of Duty‘s Ghost, following resurfaced misogynistic comments.

The character was voiced by Craig Fairbrass in earlier Call of Duty titles, before Leach stepped in for 2019’s Modern Warfare and Warzone.

In recent weeks, Leach’s prominence within the streaming community has been called into question over earlier sexist comments; some of which targeted streamer Natalie ‘ZombiUnicorn’ Casanovain in 2017, while others are as recent as 2020, as part of his Warzone streams as an official Facebook Gaming partner.

In a statement as per Comic Book, Activision said, ‘Sexism has no place in our industry, our games, or in society. Activision is no longer working with Jeff Leach. We strongly condemn these remarks. We are committed to delivering a fun and safe experience for all players.’

Leach was banned from Twitch in 2017 after making comments about ZombiUnicorn’s ‘horrendous cleavage’.

In a compilation video posted by NitroLukeDX, Leach can also be heard saying, ‘I love how it’s always like some dirty, dirty, gross f*cking looking emo b*tch who looks like she f*cking has no chance of getting a bit of d*ck in her. See you later Leah. Suck my fat girthy c*ck, you stupid c*nt.’

In a tweet, Leach wrote he’d been responding to a ‘hateful, toxic troll who came into my community chat to attack me and my community… I have done the same to men who think that internet trolling and toxic behavior are clever. I’m a stand-up comic. You made this a gender-related issue and took it out of context’.

In a separate video addressing the controversy, ZombiUnicorn said, ‘There’s no room for passes for white, cisgender men anymore. Enough is enough. Stop giving him, and people like him, a platform. Activision, Call of Duty, why are you hiring people like this, with well-documented cases of this kind of stuff… stop acting like you’re allies.’

