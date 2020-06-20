Call Of Duty Has Earned Nearly £200 Million In 80 Days Of Lockdown Activision

In recent months, as millions of us have become accustomed to a different way of life, we’ve had to get used to spending more time at home.

While for some, that meant learning new hobbies or starting a new workout routine, for others it simply meant being kind to yourself: whether that was recognising that you needed to use this time just to chill out or spending as much time as you liked playing video games, that was really your decision.

It seems plenty of us made that decision too, particularly when it comes to Call of Duty, as the video game franchise has earned nearly £200 million in just 80 days of lockdown.

Call of Duty WW2 Activision Activision

Yup, you heard me right. Call of Duty (CoD) has earned a massive £200 million – well, £194,204,059.15 to be precise – since March, when the UK followed other countries around the world and imposed a lockdown.

That lockdown led to a surge in video game sales, particularly in the United States, with CoD‘s publisher Activision raising its 2020 adjusted revenue forecast after reporting quarterly results above Wall Street estimates last month.

The company raised its forecast from $6.73 billion to $6.9 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, while data from research firm NPD confirmed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was the best-selling game of this year so far.

Call of Duty: Warzone Activision

So it’s no surprise the CoD franchise is now one of the most lucrative franchises of all time, although data from SlottyVegas has now for the first time given us an idea of just how much the franchise brings in each day.

Using data from Nielsen Super Data, Esports Earnings, Forbes, and Social Blade, the company revealed its estimates on the cash flow of certain games – from FIFA to The Sims.

The company said in a press release, as per GameByte:

We can exclusively reveal that Call Of Duty is making a staggering £2.4 million per day from physical purchases and online transactions. That’s just over £1,600 per minute. During the past 80 days of lockdown, Call Of Duty has earned £194,204,059.15, helped in large part by its Battle Royale offshoot, Warzone.

Call of Duty Warzone Activision

Over £1,600 a minute. Can you even imagine earning that amount of money? Or knowing that a franchise you created is earning that much money, and therefore earning you a whole lot of money too?

Nope, me neither. So if you’ll just excuse me while I go cry into my cup of tea and imagine what I would do if I were that rich. Thanks, bye.