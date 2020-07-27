Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Free On PS Plus Tomorrow

Call of DUty MODERN WARFARE 2 Activision

The best Call of Duty campaign of all time is free on PlayStation Plus starting tomorrow: get ready to dive into Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered.

We’re about to head into August, which means one thing for PlayStation players: free games on PS Plus. In July, we got Rise of the Tomb Raider, NBA 2K20, and a bonus game with Erica.

However, this month is a step-up for longtime fans of the first-person shooter series: the remastered campaign for Modern Warfare 2 is completely free-of-charge on PS4 starting tomorrow, July 28.

For many – including myself – Modern Warfare 2 was the gateway Call of Duty title. I spent hours, upon hours, upon hours playing with my friends in school, with ‘quick-scopes only’ and ‘knives only’ games on Rust being a regular nighttime fixture.

As PlayStation.Blog explains, you can ‘rediscover classic missions like Cliffhanger, The Gulag and Whiskey Hotel as you once again join Soap, Price, Ghost and the rest of Task Force 141 in a globe-spanning fight to restore order to the world’.

Also free in August is a brand-new title: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, a 60-player multiplayer party game that’ll see you ‘bend, bounce and bash your way through hilarious physics-based obstacles, from smashing through doors, to balancing on massive see-saws, to racing up mountains riddled with traps’.

While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered will be available to download tomorrow, July 28, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout won’t be made free until August 4.