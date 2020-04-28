Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare And Warzone Are Getting A Massive Update Today Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are getting a huge update, so you’d better start making room on your hard drive for it.

Advert

The mandatory update will now be available to download from 11pm PT tonight, April 28, after a delay, and it’s another big one: 15GB.

While like most updates this one largely contains bug fixes, gamers will be excited to know there will be some new content included too.

On Modern Warfare, an update to Gunsmith will allow players to create new hybrid weapons as well as now being able to ‘experience close quarters action in the return of the ‘Shoot the Ship’ playlist’ that adds Grind and Cranked, Activision explained in blog post.

Advert

Warzone, meanwhile, will also have an additional feature of a new ‘Most Wanted’ contract, which will give players the option to make themselves a bounty to all enemy teams on the map. If they survive that, they’ll be able to revive and redeploy their whole squad.

A prize worth the risk? I’ll leave it for you to decide.

COD Activision

The update will be a two-step process for those who own the full version of Modern Warfare – players will download the patch as normal, but will have to download the second part of the update, Data Pack DLC, when trying to access Multiplayer, Special Ops, or Campaign.

Meanwhile, the update for Warzone will only be a one-step process.

You’d hope that a 15GB update might include some new maps, or even a game mode, but it looks unlikely. Most of the file sizes involved with Modern Warfare and Warzone have been huge – but no discernible reason.

In fact, in February Activision Production Director Paul Haile defended the file sizes on Twitter, implying it would mean future updates wouldn’t be as big. We’re still waiting, Paul.

Advert

Something else happening in the CoD gaming world this week is the esports event on Call of Duty: Mobile.

Activision added on its blog:

This week a Call of Duty: Mobile esports event kicks off, the last few days of the RC Shock Challenge (available to earn free in the Battle Pass), you can get more rewards through weekly and daily challenges and Ranked Mode for Multiplayer and Battle Royale, and finish your Battle Pass tiers now before the next season begins.

Happy gaming.