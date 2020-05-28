Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare And Warzone Double XP Event Happening Tomorrow

We had Duos on Plunder, but I’m not sure where Duos is, we got some bugs to work out with Duos. But we’re listening to the community. So we will get to a place where we add Duos in the future.

There’s just no exact time I can give you for now, but Duos is coming. You’ve already seen in Plunder, but there are just things we gotta figure out, find the right timing and everything else.