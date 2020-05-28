Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare And Warzone Double XP Event Happening Tomorrow
A double XP event is coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone ahead of season four’s drop.
This Friday, May 29, grab your mates and rack up those kills. This’ll probably be your last chance to complete all of Season Three’s Battle Pass tiers and ensure you achieve all the good rewards with the assistance of some extra XP, so make it count.
It’s not just one particular element that’s getting boosted – across the entirety of the weekend, it’ll be Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass tier progression for players of the mainline game and the battle royale.
The event comes after what’s expected to be the title’s last major update before Season Four kicks off next week. Modern Warfare has attracted much controversy over the past few weeks as its constant, seemingly ginormous updates clog up people’s consoles, forcing players to delete other games just to make space on their hard drives.
Fortunately, this one wasn’t too sizeable – yet there were significant changes. In standard multiplayer, developers removed Realism Mosh Pit, Hardhat 24/7, Clean Up on Aisle 9, Reinfected Ground War, while adding Deathmatch Domination, Drop Zone, Shipment 24/7, Shoot House 24/7 and Gun Game on Gunfight Maps.
Over on Warzone, Classic BR Trios has been removed (much to my dismay, as it was a genuinely challenging mode that removed buybacks, cash, loadouts and the Gulag). Instead, Plunder Quads has been added back in, much to the delight of… a few people, I guess?
As for Duos, the mode many have been craving since the game’s launch in March – I can’t fully explain how difficult it is for two people to succeed in Trios, never mind Quads – the developers assured that it’s coming – we just don’t know when.
Raven Software’s Amos Hodge told GamerGen:
We had Duos on Plunder, but I’m not sure where Duos is, we got some bugs to work out with Duos. But we’re listening to the community. So we will get to a place where we add Duos in the future.
There’s just no exact time I can give you for now, but Duos is coming. You’ve already seen in Plunder, but there are just things we gotta figure out, find the right timing and everything else.
Season Four is expected to launch on June 2 next week, with fan-favourite Captain Price returning as your next operator. For now, log on to Modern Warfare and Warzone on May 29 at around 6pm for that sweet Double XP action.
