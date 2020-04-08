Self-isolation is about to get a whole lot better, because season three of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone is now available on all platforms – thanks to the new update.

The new season is set to introduce new operators, multiplayer maps, new weapons and vehicle skins as well as a whole lot more – but if you want to get any gaming in today, you’ll probably want to start on that update about now.

If you’re playing on PS4, the patch is 11.6GB, while for Xbox One gamers it’s 12.6GB and 16GB for those using PC.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare And Warzone Season 3 Are Now Live To Play Activision

When you get your teeth stuck into the new download, you’ll see a new battle pass full of exclusive rewards, operators, weapon blueprints and other exciting treats that you can earn through sheer grit and determination of play – or, y’know, you could just pay extra for them.

Activision and Infinity Ward teased the return of Modern Warfare’s CIA operative Alex on social media this week, and now he will return as a playable operator.

Players using the 6v6 game mode on Modern Warfare will now be able to access three new maps: Talsik Backlot, which is a reimagining of Call of Duty’s Backlot, Hovec Sawmill, described as ‘a sleepy farming village under peril, as its main sawmill building has caught fire’ and Aniyah Incursion, which was previously available for 10v10 players, only this time it’s more enclosed.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare And Warzone Season 3 Are Now Live To Play Activision

Warzone players will have access to new Quads, which will give players the chance to drop with a squad of four, unlike previous season, where players could only drop alone or as a three.

Of course, more season three content will become available in coming weeks, but you can read the full patch notes here.