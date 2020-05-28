'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare' And 'Warzone' Season 4 Release Date Confirmed Activision

‘Bravo Six… going dark.’ Season four of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone will launch next week.

With more than 60 million players diving into the chaos of Verdansk, it’s safe to say that season three of the first-person-shooter has been a titanic success across the world.

However, you don’t have long to scoop up all those sweet Battle Pass rewards for the current season. In a new trailer, Activision has revealed when exactly we’ll cross into season four, as well as a few teases of what’s to come.

You can check out the trailer below:

Most notably, Captain Price – the beloved Modern Warfare legacy character – will be made available as a playable Operator in season four, arriving on PS4, Xbox One and PC on June 3. This follows the return of Alex, another character from last year’s reboot, as an Operator in season three.

‘Something is wrong in Verdansk, they’re targetting their own… it’s bloody chaos,’ the trailer explains. Indeed, there’s some serious trouble brewing in Warzone‘s huge map, with mysteries mounting since the game’s launch in March.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season Four Captain Price Activision

There’s the howling wolves which have been getting louder and louder, ringing telephones that blurt Russian gibberish, bunkers which store nukes, and other Cold War-related items. What could all of this mean?

Many have speculated that season four could bring about a seismic change to the map, much in the same vein as Fortnite‘s semi-regular events. Whether it be devastation of a nuclear bomb or the arrival of zombies, it seems that we’ll be waiting till the fifth season before any firm answers – but you can probably expect more strange things in Verdansk until then.

In the meantime, hop onto Modern Warfare and Warzone this weekend for a Double XP event, starting Friday, May 29, at around 18:00. It comes after what’s expected to be the last update of this season – thank goodness for all of our bulking Call of Duty hard drives.

Fortunately, the most recent one wasn’t too sizeable – yet there were significant changes. In standard multiplayer, developers removed Realism Mosh Pit, Hardhat 24/7, Clean Up on Aisle 9, Reinfected Ground War, while adding Deathmatch Domination, Drop Zone, Shipment 24/7, Shoot House 24/7 and Gun Game on Gunfight Maps.

On Warzone, Plunder Quads replaced Classic BR Trios (much to my dismay, as it was a genuinely challenging mode that removed buybacks, cash, loadouts and the Gulag). Hopefully season four introduces other modes discovered in game files, such as Mo Gulag Mo Problems, Pew Pew and Non-Stop.

Season four of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone launches on June 3 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.