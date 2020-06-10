Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare And Warzone Season Four Launches Tomorrow Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone season four is going live tomorrow after a short delay amid Black Lives Matter coverage.

If you’re still a bit short on those Battle Pass rewards, you better log on and get shooting. The fourth season of the titanic FPS was delayed as a mark of consideration for the sharing of Black Lives Matter resources amid protests around the world.

It was originally planned for June 3, however after a week’s delay, we’re about to find out just what Activision and Infinity Ward have in store for us. For people in the UK, it goes live at 7am tomorrow morning – however, for US players, season four drops tonight at 11pm (PDT).

Check out the trailer for Modern Warfare and Warzone season four below:

Out of absolutely nowhere, Infinity Ward’s official Twitter account dropped the announcement: ‘Intel Incoming on Season Four. New #ModernWarfare and #Warzone content is live tonight, June 10th @ 11PM PDT!’

We don’t know much at the moment about what to expect, other than Captain Price – the beloved Modern Warfare legacy character – being made available as a playable Operator following the return of Alex, another character from last year’s reboot, as an Operator in the third season.

Activision added a message screen to Modern Warfare earlier this week following the decision to delay season four, which reads:

Black Lives Matter. Our community is hurting. The systemic inequalities our community experiences are once again center stage. Call of Duty and Infinity Ward stand for equality and inclusion. We stand against the racism and injustice our Black community endures. Until change happens and Black Lives Matter, we will never truly be the community we strive to be.

‘Something is wrong in Verdansk, they’re targetting their own… it’s bloody chaos,’ the trailer for season four explains. Indeed, there’s some serious trouble brewing in Warzone‘s huge map, with mysteries mounting since the game’s launch in March.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season Four Captain Price Activision

The mysteries surrounding Warzone‘s map include: howling wolves that have been getting louder and louder, ringing telephones that blurt Russian gibberish, bunkers that store nukes, Cold War-related items and a number of signs pointing to the introduction of zombies in the game.

However, I guess we’ll just have to boot up our PS4, Xbox One or PC tonight/tomorrow and find out (crossing my fingers for zombies).

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone season four goes live tonight at 11pm PDT/7am BST tomorrow.