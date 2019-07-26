Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Clip Teases Epic Multiplayer Match Entrances

Activision

Activision has been teasing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer details ahead of the grand reveal event on August 1, and so far it’s looking like a real return to form for the iconic FPS franchise.

The latest video teased one of the game’s many multiplayer entrance animations, with players soaring across the map in a helicopter before touching down to join the game. It’s an epic touch that adds a real cinematic flair to proceedings, similiar to the original Modern Warfare trilogy.

Here’s what Activision had to say about the dramatic entrance:

It is Day 215. You’re nine kilometers outside of Verdansk, Russia. ‘Operation Gun Runner’ is in full swing, as you descend and disembark from a deployment helicopter as part of Warcom’s 23rd Battalion. Perched on the side of the chopper, you’re listening to radio chatter, sitting next to another member of the Warcom forces; Operator ‘D-Day’, who’s holding an assault rifle (with a short stock). It looks like you’ve chosen an M4A1 (with Long Barrel and Hybrid Scope). As you drop onto the cracked concrete loading dock near this train yard, you fan out; ready to engage Allegiance forces.

Activision describes these animations as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare “tactical infiltrations.” These “infils” will usually occur “between the time you’ve chosen your Multiplayer Loadout and the start of the MP match”, and add a welcome extra touch of immersion to rounds. As Activision also noted, the helicopter landing will not be the only “infil” we get in Modern Warfare.

Developer Infinity Ward is clearly going all out with both the game’s campaign (which sounds truly harrowing, and quite risky) and the multiplayer mode, which looks like it’ll have a little something for everyone.

Recently, Activision shared details on a new 2v2 mode called Gunfight, in which two teams of two compete in small maps across rapid-fire 40 second rounds. Activision has described the nature of Gunfight as similar to a fighting game, which sounds like an interesting change of pace for the series.

There will of course still be a mix of classic multiplayer modes for Call of Duty purists. While we don’t have many details on the additional modes beyond Gunsmith yet, we’ll find out more during the official reveal stream at 6pm (UK time) on Thursday, August 1.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be launching on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 25.

