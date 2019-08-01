Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Collector’s Edition Night Vision Goggles Are Unreal

Activision

Activision is all set to broadcast a deep dive on the multiplayer modes for Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot today (August 1), but ahead of the big reveal, new details on the game’s collector’s edition have appeared online.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare “Dark Edition” will be a premium version of the FPS that comes with an actual set of working night vision goggles, similar to the collector’s edition for Modern Warfare 2 that was released back in 2009

Infinity Ward first posted a teaser image of the new night vision goggles on Twitter, before GamesRadar’s Leon Hurley shared a closer look at the accessory, noting that they’re essentially an updated version of the goggles from Modern Warfare 2. Check ’em out below.

Got to see the Dark Edition working Night Vision Goggles which look amazing. Like a modern version of the old Modern Warfare 2 one. #ModernWarfare pic.twitter.com/NuQFkLWbdj — Leon Hurley (@LeonHurley) July 30, 2019

While the goggles are an undeniably cool looking accessory to go with Modern Warfare, I’m not entirely sure why an average Joe would need a working set. In fact I’ll be honest, if I knew my neighbour had just ordered a set of night vision goggles, I’d probably start bolting the windows and doors shut at night.

On the other hand, I could see some pretty sweet, non-creepy uses for night vision goggles. You could, for instance, leave them by your bed so you can go to the toilet/fridge at night without turning the lights on and waking up your partner. You could also make sure one of your mates gets a pair so the two of you can have an incredible game of night-time hide and seek.

Whatever you might plan to do with your goggles if you pick up the Dark Edition, be prepared to shell out a fair wad of cash for them. While pricing has yet to be confirmed, a since-removed GameStop listing put the price for the premium bundle around $200.

It’s expected that the Dark Edition will be formally announced, along with pricing, during the multiplayer reveal event later today, which kicks off at 6pm UK time.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Gunfight Impressions We've went hands on with Call of Duty's new 2v2 mode Gunfight – here's what we thought 🔥 Posted by UNILAD Gaming on Friday, July 19, 2019

Activision will be revealing a variety of modes later, but the publisher has already shown off a promising-looking new 2V2 mode called Gunfight, which encourages quick fire rounds and a “fast-paced, pick-up-and-play experience that’s easy to learn.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is launching for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 25, though the game has already come under fire from some critics thanks to certain killstreak rewards.

