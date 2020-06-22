Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Developers Confirm Incoming Weapon Nerfs Activision

Infinity Ward has confirmed that the next batch of weapon tuning updates on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be introduced around halfway through season four.

While CoD fans will note that it was less than two weeks since the new season of content for Modern Warfare and Warzone was available for download, the update didn’t make much of a difference when it came to weapon balance.

It wasn’t long before players noticed this oversight, and began question developers over when the weapon tuning would be available.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season Four Captain Price Activision

One gamer tweeted Infinity Ward, asking:

When is the Grau going to be nerfed? At least 90% of the killcams are from a Grau. Does that not tell you anything? The M4 was nerfed 3 times immediately. The Grau is ruining Warzone right now.

And, it wasn’t long before Joe Cecot, co-designer of multiplayer at Infinity Ward, responded, explaining that the tuning everyone’s waiting for will land alongside the mid-season update.

Although he was careful not to give out any specific dates, given previous timelines and when season four was released, it’s fairly likely the update will land towards the beginning of July.

Meanwhile, the debate on Twitter continues over whether the Grau should or shouldn’t be nerfed, with some claiming that those in favour of nerfing ‘can’t take the heat’.

‘We can’t take the heat?’ one frustrated player tweeted. ‘Nah, how about everyone is sick of being lasered from 300m away by a rifle that shouldn’t have that much damage and from so far away. It’s boring now anyways. I switched back to the Kilo after using the Grau for a bit and love the Kilo more anyways.’

Hold tight, weapon tuning is on its way.