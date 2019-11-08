Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Getting New Maps And Mode Today

Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is getting its first free update, packed with two new maps and the resurrection of a fan-favourite game mode.

The update is free of charge for all players across platforms – it’ll likely arrive in the UK later today (November 8).

It’s the first batch of free post-release content for the Infinity Ward reboot, which is hooking in gamers across the world – in its opening weekend, it made $600 million in sales.

Free Maps and Hardpoint coming to #ModernWarfare.

✅ New Multiplayer Map – Shoot House

✅ New Ground War Map – Krovnik Farmland

✅ Hardpoint

Free for all players, available Friday 11/8. pic.twitter.com/voo87jKcHu — Activision (@Activision) November 7, 2019

This weekend you’ll be able to run-and-gun across two new maps: Krovnik Farmland and Shoot House. The former will be exclusive to Ground War, Modern Warfare’s large-scale game mode à la Battlefield. Shoot House looks more like your classic, close quarters Call of Duty map, and it’ll be available across a range of game modes.

The new patch also brings back Hardpoint, an intense game mode that forces teams to hold onto areas of the map for as long as possible while their foes try to take over by any means necessary.

This marks the beginning of the additional content, updates and fixes for Modern Warfare. A recent datamine also uncovered the potential return of lots of classic maps, including Terminal, Crash, Scrapyard, and, best of all, Rust.

The multiplayer modes have been the subject of moaning since its release – fortunately, Infinity Ward’s Joe Cecot, the Co-Design Director of Multiplayer on Modern Warfare, confirmed fixes were on the way.

The full patch notes for the update have been posted on Reddit, addressing many of the issues players have been having, from quieter footsteps and claymore balancing updates to EOD changes.

The biggest relief for players will be this patch: ‘725 Shotgun: Increase to ADS and Hip Spread, reduced damage range.’

NERF THE 725 NOW pic.twitter.com/EXIzeqr96G — Chain (@ChainFeeds) November 4, 2019

The 725 has been hugely controversial since the game’s release: it’s immensely fun to use, but my goodness is it powerful – so much so, it has the range of a sniper rifle.

Some players have been capitalising on its hilarious range. If you upgrade the weapon with a ‘monolithic suppressor’, extended barrel and a four-times scope, you have yourself an overpowered cracker of a gun.

Just look at this f*cking shot. Like, seriously?

Longest shotgun shot in Call of Duty history… 👀 (via u/TmuIIz) #ModernWarfare pic.twitter.com/ijWWVKWikJ — Call of Duty Modern Warfare News (@MWModernWarfare) November 3, 2019

According to Forbes, ‘Modern Warfare will almost certainly be the best-selling game of 2019′ – it was to be expected, considering it’s a return to the kind of Call of Duty that will appeal to people’s nostalgia.

Just give me my 1v1s on Rust, and I’ll be happy.

