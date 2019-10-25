Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Gives Gamers Official Sick Note To Get Them Out Of Work

@JykuYT/Twitter/Activision

Call of Duty has come up with a real life ‘get out of work free card’ by giving gamers an official sick note to allow them to stay at home.

As I’m sure all CoD fans will know, the new game Modern Warfare was released at midnight today, October 25, on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Though the more sensible decision would probably have been to wait until this weekend before getting stuck in to the game, I imagine the majority of players would have been too excited to hold off, and instead immersed themselves immediately in the new release.

You can watch the trailer for Modern Warfare here:

This choice would have likely resulted in a lot of late nights – or potentially even all-nighters – meaning a lot of people will struggle to get through the work day.

Luckily, the creators of the game planned ahead for this eventuality and came up with a solution in the form of a ‘sick note,’ which works to excuse employees from their duties and encourages employers not to bother them.

Forgot to get tomorrow off? Print out this letter and you just might spend the day playing #ModernWarfare anyway. pic.twitter.com/MBFWF1M9E5 — Call of Duty UK (@CallofDutyUK) October 24, 2019

The creators took to Twitter to share a picture of the document, which reads:

To whom it may concern, I am writing to advise [insert name here] is to be relieved of all current duties commencing 0001 hours on October 25. The circumstances of their absence are of a highly classified nature, hence should not be subject to questioning due the sensitivity of activities during the aforementioned time period. Their contribution to the task at hand is of International Importance. You may overhear them discussing preparation for their time away, and we advise that you do not engage. Please disregard terminology ‘loadout’, ‘sesh’, ‘we on’, ‘no scope’, and ‘them Ws’. As a citizen, this is none of your concern.

Activision

The text itself could be enough to convince an employer that they’ve hired someone who lives an intriguing, secret double-life as some sort of spy. Though the ‘Modern Warfare’ watermark is a bit of a giveaway – as is the fact the letter is signed from ‘Colin O’Duty.’

However, that didn’t stop one CoD fan from attempting to use the note to get out of work, as images showed them leaving it on their boss’ desk.

So my mate legit took the Modern Warfare sick note and put it on his boss's desk so he can take tomorrow off and play the new @CallofDuty! 😂🤣 (reaction in comments) pic.twitter.com/yvprq7Xskx — Jyku 🐺 (@JykuYT) October 24, 2019

Unfortunately, their employer didn’t fall for it and described the document as ‘fake as sh*t.’ And while the poster didn’t specify what happened afterwards, I think it’s safe to say they weren’t excused from work.

Check out their boss’ reaction here:

she not happy boys pic.twitter.com/U3GNINX3Rz — Jyku 🐺 (@JykuYT) October 24, 2019

Though this particular gamer wasn’t successful, there’s no harm in trying for yourself!

Happy gaming!

